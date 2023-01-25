News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Will Ajay Devgn Kiss In Bholaa?

Will Ajay Devgn Kiss In Bholaa?

By AFSAR DAYATAR
January 25, 2023 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Whether or not Ajay Devgn kisses on screen, he certainly got his share from his Bholaa co-star Tabu at the film's teaser launch in Mumbai.

Ajay and Tabu are old friends, having worked in nine films together.

Devgn directs Tabu for the first time in Bholaa, where he plays a former convict and she plays a cop.

The cat and mouse chase takes a different colour from their recent outing, the blockbuster Drishyam 2.

"I've always rotated genres so that I don't feel repetitive myself. That's why there was Drishyam, then Bholaa and after that, will be Maidaan. All three have different genres. It keeps me going," Devgn says, as Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com captures scenes from the trailer launch.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Ajay Devgn has worked with so many directors in his long career. Which director does he take inspiration from?

He tells us here:

 

Is Abhishek Bachchan a part of the film, since he was spotted at Varanasi, where Bholaa was shot?

Devgn makes a revelation.

And he also reveals whether there's a change in the 'No kissing' clause in his contract, and if he will finally kiss in Bholaa!

 

There have been many challenges during the shoot, and Devgn takes us through one of them here.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
What Is Ajay Devgn Praying For?
What Is Ajay Devgn Praying For?
Like Tabu's Cop Look In Bholaa? VOTE!
Like Tabu's Cop Look In Bholaa? VOTE!
Ajay Devgn to direct Kaithi Hindi remake
Ajay Devgn to direct Kaithi Hindi remake
Recipe: Tiranga Masala Bhaat
Recipe: Tiranga Masala Bhaat
The Truth BBC Will Not Tell You...
The Truth BBC Will Not Tell You...
'Door open for Stokes to play in ODI World Cup'
'Door open for Stokes to play in ODI World Cup'
Can ChatGPT Really Replace Humans?
Can ChatGPT Really Replace Humans?

More like this

Abhishek Prays Hard For...

Abhishek Prays Hard For...

Meet Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Companions

Meet Ajay Devgn's Bholaa Companions

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances