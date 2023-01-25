Will Ajay Devgn Kiss In Bholaa?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Whether or not Ajay Devgn kisses on screen, he certainly got his share from his Bholaa co-star Tabu at the film's teaser launch in Mumbai.

Ajay and Tabu are old friends, having worked in nine films together.

Devgn directs Tabu for the first time in Bholaa, where he plays a former convict and she plays a cop.

The cat and mouse chase takes a different colour from their recent outing, the blockbuster Drishyam 2.

"I've always rotated genres so that I don't feel repetitive myself. That's why there was Drishyam, then Bholaa and after that, will be Maidaan. All three have different genres. It keeps me going," Devgn says, as Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com captures scenes from the trailer launch.

Ajay Devgn has worked with so many directors in his long career. Which director does he take inspiration from?

He tells us here:

Is Abhishek Bachchan a part of the film, since he was spotted at Varanasi, where Bholaa was shot?

Devgn makes a revelation.

And he also reveals whether there's a change in the 'No kissing' clause in his contract, and if he will finally kiss in Bholaa!

There have been many challenges during the shoot, and Devgn takes us through one of them here.