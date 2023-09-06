Why Kareena Is Very, Very Nervous

Kareena Kapoor makes her debut on OTT, and it's nothing less than a thriller from Sujoy Ghosh.

Wait, is it a thriller?

Sujoy himself says this is not a thriller or a murder mystery. To him, it is a love story, a 'pure' love story of someone who does not expect anything in return.

Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com and Satish Bodas/Rediff.com find out more.

The stage was set for the two producers sitting on the edges, and Mini Mathur, extreme left, hosting the event. Monika Shergill, VP Content Netflix, Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sujoy Gosh sat in the middle.

Vijay Varma, Netflix's lucky charm, walks in first. This will be his fifth presence on the OTT platform.

Jaideep Ahlawat is next. His transformation in Jaane Jaan looks amazing.

The actor had to undergo two-hour sessions of prosthetic makeup for his look.

And this is what the cast has to say about Jaideep's look:

Kareena dazzled the media with her wine-coloured fusion outfit.

Yes, that's a dhoti, paired with a sheer jacket. Nice!

23 years after her big screen debut, Kareena still feels nervous. And she tells us why here.

Kareena, who personally enjoys watching this genre of movies, tells us what drew her to take up this role.

Sujoy jokes that he had sent Kareena some 100 scripts and she accepted only now! :)

How did she feel doing this not-so-glamorous role when she has made a career out of glamorous outings?

Kareena made a point to say that her roles as Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet in Jab We Met are still remembered, even though she has done many de-glam roles in movies like Omkara, Chameli, Kurbaan, Dev...

Vijay, Kareena and Jaideep became more like friends than colleagues on set, but Kareena confides that her husband Saif Ali Khan had warned her that working with these actors would not be a picnic for her.

She tells us why here.

This was an interesting trailer launch, and the movie seems to be even more interesting. But before we watch that, let's see a little of the craziness with the cast and crew.

Kareena seems to be explaining a serious issue to Sujoy, who is taking it in a fun, fun, way!

There was a lot of humour at the press conference.

It ended with the cast and crew, standing for a photo op and giving the photographers many, many clicks.

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com, Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com