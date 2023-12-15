A Soulful Night Of Safed Songs

Has Vishal Bhardwaj just started a brilliant new trend of promoting movies?

Sandeep Singh's directorial debut Safed saw a beautiful musical night, featuring performances from Sonu Nigam and Rekha Bhardwaj among others.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings back some lovely moments.

IMAGE: Meera Chopra in Safed.

Sonu Nigam kicks off the musical night with his song Rona Aaya from Safed.

Starring Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra, Safed tells the dark love story of a widow and an enunch, who find solace in each other.

IMAGE: Abhay Verma in Safed.

Music is an important part of Safed, and Rekha Bhardwaj adds an emotional depth with her vocals.

Sandeep Singh was the CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house, and produced many films like Rowdy Rathore, Mary Kom, Gabbar Is Back and the telly series, Saraswatichandra. He went on to become an independent producer with films like Aligarh, Bhoomi and Jhund. Safed is his first directorial venture.

Shail Hada, who has such songs like Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Khalbali (Padmaavat) and Lahu Munh Lag Gaya (Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela) to his credit is up next.

Ghazal singer Jazim Sharma shows off his magical vocals, and accompanies it with his harmonium.

Safed streams from December 29 on ZEE5.