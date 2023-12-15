News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » A Soulful Night Of Safed Songs

A Soulful Night Of Safed Songs

By AFSAR DAYATAR
December 15, 2023 11:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Has Vishal Bhardwaj just started a brilliant new trend of promoting movies?

Sandeep Singh's directorial debut Safed saw a beautiful musical night, featuring performances from Sonu Nigam and Rekha Bhardwaj among others.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings back some lovely moments.

 

 

IMAGE: Meera Chopra in Safed.

Sonu Nigam kicks off the musical night with his song Rona Aaya from Safed.

Starring Abhay Verma and Meera Chopra, Safed tells the dark love story of a widow and an enunch, who find solace in each other.

 

 

IMAGE: Abhay Verma in Safed.

Music is an important part of Safed, and Rekha Bhardwaj adds an emotional depth with her vocals.

Sandeep Singh was the CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production house, and produced many films like Rowdy Rathore, Mary Kom, Gabbar Is Back and the telly series, Saraswatichandra. He went on to become an independent producer with films like Aligarh, Bhoomi and Jhund. Safed is his first directorial venture.

 

Shail Hada, who has such songs like Dholida (Gangubai Kathiawadi), Khalbali (Padmaavat) and Lahu Munh Lag Gaya (Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela) to his credit is up next.

 

Ghazal singer Jazim Sharma shows off his magical vocals, and accompanies it with his harmonium.

 

Safed streams from December 29 on ZEE5.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
WATCH! A Musical Night To Remember!
WATCH! A Musical Night To Remember!
WATCH: SUNIDHI On SONG!
WATCH: SUNIDHI On SONG!
WATCH: The Music World Salute Lataji
WATCH: The Music World Salute Lataji
Sharp downgrades may keep Paytm stock under pressure
Sharp downgrades may keep Paytm stock under pressure
'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'
'Suryabhai batted brilliantly'
Do You Have Cyber Insurance?
Do You Have Cyber Insurance?
Investors richer by Rs 2 lakh cr; Sensex crosses 71K
Investors richer by Rs 2 lakh cr; Sensex crosses 71K

More like this

Watch: Sona Mohapatra's magnificent performance

Watch: Sona Mohapatra's magnificent performance

Watch: Hema Malini sings for special Janmashtami album

Watch: Hema Malini sings for special Janmashtami album

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances