Randeep-Lin's Beautiful Manipuri Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

Actors Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda wed in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Randeep captions the pictures, clicked by Cupcake Productions and presented here with their kind permission, on Instagram: 'From Today, we are One.'

The actor looked like a handsome Manipuri groom to his beautiful bride.

Watch: Randeep performs Manipuri rituals

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

Lin wore the traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi, a decorated cylindrical skirt made of thick fabric and a traditional dark green blouse embellished with jewellery.

It has been designed by Designer Arbin Tonjam.

Video: Watch Randeep's Band Baaja Baaraat

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

The wedding was performed with traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom seven times and the bridal couple garlanding each other with floral garlands made of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.

The rituals took place at the Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal.

Video: Randeep-Lin perform Manipuri rituals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

Just how did Hooda, 47, and Lin, 37, meet each other? They share their love story here.

The wedding will be followed by a reception in Mumbai.

Video: Watch Randeep marry Lin

With inputs from PTI