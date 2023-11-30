News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Randeep-Lin's Beautiful Manipuri Wedding

Randeep-Lin's Beautiful Manipuri Wedding

Source: ANI
November 30, 2023 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

Actors Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda wed in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal, Manipur, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Randeep captions the pictures, clicked by Cupcake Productions and presented here with their kind permission, on Instagram: 'From Today, we are One.'

The actor looked like a handsome Manipuri groom to his beautiful bride.

Watch: Randeep performs Manipuri rituals

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

Lin wore the traditional Manipuri costume of Potloi, a decorated cylindrical skirt made of thick fabric and a traditional dark green blouse embellished with jewellery.

It has been designed by Designer Arbin Tonjam.

Video: Watch Randeep's Band Baaja Baaraat

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

The wedding was performed with traditional Meitei rituals which featured the bride circling in dignified movement around a seated groom seven times and the bridal couple garlanding each other with floral garlands made of Jasmine flowers (kundo) amidst cheers from the guests.

The rituals took place at the Chumthang Shannapung resort in Imphal.

Video: Randeep-Lin perform Manipuri rituals.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram/Instagram

Just how did Hooda, 47, and Lin, 37, meet each other? They share their love story here.

The wedding will be followed by a reception in Mumbai.

Video: Watch Randeep marry Lin

 

With inputs from PTI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin
How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin
'I am a bit foolhardy and that's what holds me in good stead'
'I am a bit foolhardy and that's what holds me in good stead'
Bollywood, Give This Manipuri Actor A Chance!
Bollywood, Give This Manipuri Actor A Chance!
Will Chahar make a comeback for 4th T20I?
Will Chahar make a comeback for 4th T20I?
'Hope he does not want to be tagged as a finisher'
'Hope he does not want to be tagged as a finisher'
100 University College London Scholarships
100 University College London Scholarships
'Aim to be among top 3 biosimilar players in world'
'Aim to be among top 3 biosimilar players in world'

More like this

The Lady Randeep Hooda Is Marrying

The Lady Randeep Hooda Is Marrying

Model, Actor, Archery Champ...

Model, Actor, Archery Champ...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances