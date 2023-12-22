The Year-End Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

2023 is about to end, but the show goes on and on.

Bid the year a fond farewell with our fun and filmi year-end special Bollywood quiz.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Q1 What's the name of the news channel Alia Bhatt works for in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? A. India Wants To Know B. News Now C. India Now C. India Now Q2 Everybody loved John Abraham's villainous turn as Jim in Pathaan. What's the terrorist organisation he runs called? A. Group X B. Outfit X C. Rakhtbeej B. Outfit X Q3 To which city is Shraddha Kapoor permanently shifting towards the climax of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar? A. Paris B. London C. New York B. London Q4 How old is little Azad when his mother, played by Deepika Padukone, receives the death sentence in Jawan? A. Five B. Ten C. Seven A. Five Q5 Anil Kapoor forgot, but, hopefully, you remember. What standard was Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay in when Michael Jackson's Mumbai concert took place in Animal? A. Tenth B. Eighth C. Fifth C. Fifth Q6 What's the name of the cafe Kareena Kapoor Khan works for in Jaane Jaan? A. Cafe Kalimpong B. Tiffin C. Roxberry B. Tiffin Q7 Of these three 2023 releases, which one is NOT a remake? A. Shehzada B. Bholaa C. Apurva C. Apurva Q8 Which famous quote appears at the beginning of Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway? A. A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's: Princess Diana B. God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers: Rudyard Kipling C. Motherhood: All love begins and ends there: Robert Browning B. God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers: Rudyard Kipling Q9 Sunny Deol's return to form saw a lot of yelling from the action hero in Gadar 2. But can you name the actor pitching a voice over as part of its narration? A. Nana Patekar B. Amitabh Bachchan C. Vijay Raaz A. Nana Patekar Q10 Which legendary Indian cricketer appears in a cameo of Ghoomer? A. Mohinder Amarnath B. Kapil Dev C. Bishan Singh Bedi C. Bishan Singh Bedi

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com