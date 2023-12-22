News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The Year-End Bollywood Quiz

The Year-End Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
Last updated on: December 22, 2023 10:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

2023 is about to end, but the show goes on and on.

Bid the year a fond farewell with our fun and filmi year-end special Bollywood quiz.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
Q1 What's the name of the news channel Alia Bhatt works for in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?
A. India Wants To Know
B. News Now
C. India Now
  C. India Now
 
Q2 Everybody loved John Abraham's villainous turn as Jim in Pathaan. What's the terrorist organisation he runs called?
A. Group X
B. Outfit X
C. Rakhtbeej
  B. Outfit X
 
Q3 To which city is Shraddha Kapoor permanently shifting towards the climax of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar?
A. Paris
B. London
C. New York
  B. London
 
Q4 How old is little Azad when his mother, played by Deepika Padukone, receives the death sentence in Jawan?
A. Five
B. Ten
C. Seven
  A. Five
 
Q5 Anil Kapoor forgot, but, hopefully, you remember. What standard was Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay in when Michael Jackson's Mumbai concert took place in Animal?
A. Tenth
B. Eighth
C. Fifth
  C. Fifth
 
Q6 What's the name of the cafe Kareena Kapoor Khan works for in Jaane Jaan?
A. Cafe Kalimpong
B. Tiffin
C. Roxberry
  B. Tiffin
 
Q7 Of these three 2023 releases, which one is NOT a remake?
A. Shehzada
B. Bholaa
C. Apurva
  C. Apurva
 
Q8 Which famous quote appears at the beginning of Rani Mukerji's Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway?
A. A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's: Princess Diana
B. God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers: Rudyard Kipling
C. Motherhood: All love begins and ends there: Robert Browning
  B. God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers: Rudyard Kipling
 
Q9 Sunny Deol's return to form saw a lot of yelling from the action hero in Gadar 2. But can you name the actor pitching a voice over as part of its narration?
A. Nana Patekar
B. Amitabh Bachchan
C. Vijay Raaz
  A. Nana Patekar
 
Q10 Which legendary Indian cricketer appears in a cameo of Ghoomer?
A. Mohinder Amarnath
B. Kapil Dev
C. Bishan Singh Bedi
  C. Bishan Singh Bedi
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood's Best Candid Moments of 2023
Bollywood's Best Candid Moments of 2023
The Kiss You Loved To Read About
The Kiss You Loved To Read About
7 Underrated Films Of 2023
7 Underrated Films Of 2023
The Film Shortlisted For An Oscar!
The Film Shortlisted For An Oscar!
How To Invest In Gold, Silver?
How To Invest In Gold, Silver?
Dunki Review
Dunki Review
'We've invested in the growth of India'
'We've invested in the growth of India'

More like this

2023 Movies You Wanted To Read About!

2023 Movies You Wanted To Read About!

The Best South Songs of 2023

The Best South Songs of 2023

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances