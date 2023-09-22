News
Watch Shilpa Shetty Dance!

Watch Shilpa Shetty Dance!

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 22, 2023 13:29 IST
After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with family and friends, Shilpa Shetty said goodbye to the Lord with a lot of fanfare.

Husband Raj Kundra, children Viaan and Samisha, mum Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty accompanied her for the Ganpati Visarjan right outside her home.

 

Shilpa promotes her new film Sukhee by wearing it on her blouse, as she does Ganpati pooja.

 

Time to dance! Viaan Kundra proves to be an enthusiastic partner.

 

Shamita joins for the thumkaas.

 

Akanksha Malhotra dances too.

 

The dhols catch Shilpa's attention...

 

And she tries her hand at playing the drums!

 

Watch Shilpa bid goodbye to Lord Ganesha.

 

Like every year, Shilpa, always environment-friendly, prefers to perform the Ganesh Visarjan in a drum.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

