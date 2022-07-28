Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?

Huma Qureshi rang in her 36th birthday on July 28 with her family and friends.

Several film folk turned up at the athleisure-themed party.

It looks like 'black on black' is the birthday girl's 'new jam'. Here's another cool dude who believes in the same mantra.

Her younger brother, Saqib Saleem, opts for a fun pastel look.

If it's a birthday, there has to be cake.

The siblings share a close bond.

Sonakshi Sinha, who is pairing up with Huma in Satram Ramani's Double XL, joins the party.

Vidya Balan had quite a busy day. Before celebrating with Huma, she attended Kubbra Sait's birthday party, followed by the Fakt Marathi Awards.

Abhimanyu Dassani escorts his sister, Avantika.

Avantika and Huma had worked in Rohan Sippy's Mithya.

Jimmy Shergill is accompanied by wife Priyanka.

Anushka Ranjan arrives with hubby Aditya Seal and sister Akansha.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao return from Paris to party with Huma.

Sikander Kher will feature with Huma in Monica, O My Darling, along with Radhika Apte and Rajkummar Rao.

Aparshakti Khurana has a thumbs up for the cameras.

Gourav Adarsh -- you will remember him from Sridevi's Mom -- arrives with a friend.

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula, is a dyed-in-the-pink Kapoor.

Huma invites her Pooja Meri Jaan Producer Dinesh Vijan.

The film will be directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind.

Subhash Kapoor had directed Huma in Jolly LLB 2. He arrives with partner Dimple Kharbanda.

Huma's mentor, Anurag Kashyap, had directed her in Gangs of Wasseypur 2.

Wardha Khan.

Sajid Khan.

Huma had attended Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid's wedding in Agra earlier this year.

Producer Guneet Monga.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar