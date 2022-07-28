News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?

Who Is Huma Qureshi Partying With?

By Rediff Movies
July 28, 2022 16:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Huma Qureshi rang in her 36th birthday on July 28 with her family and friends.

Several film folk turned up at the athleisure-themed party.

 

It looks like 'black on black' is the birthday girl's 'new jam'. Here's another cool dude who believes in the same mantra.

 

Her younger brother, Saqib Saleem, opts for a fun pastel look.

 

If it's a birthday, there has to be cake.

 

The siblings share a close bond.

 

Sonakshi Sinha, who is pairing up with Huma in Satram Ramani's Double XL, joins the party.

 

Vidya Balan had quite a busy day. Before celebrating with Huma, she attended Kubbra Sait's birthday party, followed by the Fakt Marathi Awards.

 

Abhimanyu Dassani escorts his sister, Avantika.

Avantika and Huma had worked in Rohan Sippy's Mithya.

 

Jimmy Shergill is accompanied by wife Priyanka.

 

Anushka Ranjan arrives with hubby Aditya Seal and sister Akansha.

 

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao return from Paris to party with Huma.

 

Sikander Kher will feature with Huma in Monica, O My Darling, along with Radhika Apte and Rajkummar Rao.

 

Aparshakti Khurana has a thumbs up for the cameras.

 

Gourav Adarsh -- you will remember him from Sridevi's Mom -- arrives with a friend.

 

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula, is a dyed-in-the-pink Kapoor. 

 

Huma invites her Pooja Meri Jaan Producer Dinesh Vijan.

The film will be directed by Navjot Gulati and co-directed by Vipasha Arvind.

 

Subhash Kapoor had directed Huma in Jolly LLB 2. He arrives with partner Dimple Kharbanda

 

Huma's mentor, Anurag Kashyap, had directed her in Gangs of Wasseypur 2.

 

Wardha Khan.

 

Sajid Khan.

 

Huma had attended Luv Ranjan and Alisha Vaid's wedding in Agra earlier this year.

 

Producer Guneet Monga.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
This is what SCARES Huma Qureshi!
This is what SCARES Huma Qureshi!
Huma Qureshi has a surprise for us
Huma Qureshi has a surprise for us
At Huma, Aditi, Patra, Farah's Night Out
At Huma, Aditi, Patra, Farah's Night Out
Ekta Jumps Into Kangana-Taapsee Faceoff!
Ekta Jumps Into Kangana-Taapsee Faceoff!
Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu
Uproar over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' remark for Murmu
Ukraine: Students Write To Soldiers
Ukraine: Students Write To Soldiers
1st T20: India eye encore against hapless Windies
1st T20: India eye encore against hapless Windies

More like this

Huma's FIERCE MESSAGE to the Mumbai Rains

Huma's FIERCE MESSAGE to the Mumbai Rains

Huma Parties With Kartik, Sonakshi

Huma Parties With Kartik, Sonakshi

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances