Sara's travelling... this time, with someone special!

It's a small world and Bollywood knows that only too well. That's why they're always on the move!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Just a week after returning home from a holiday in London, Sara Ali Khan is travelling again!

The actress takes a quick trip to Florence and quotes Charles Dickens: 'And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love -- of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali khan/Instagram

Sara, who is accompanied by mum Amrita Singh, in the picture, and stylist Tanya Ghavri, ensures she captures the beautiful sunset.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao is in Paris, where he takes a selfie with wife Patralekhaa against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna walks the streets of Spain's gorgeous resort town, Marbella.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Mini Mathur enjoys the beauty of Lucerne in Switzerland.

She writes, 'Never coming back yo.'

Daughter Shaira captures the moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde goes shoe-shopping in London and says, 'Some pouting in the middle of some retail therapy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan poses at New Bond Street in Mayfair, London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari can't resist a plate of Maggi at a dhabba in Ladakh; she even clicks a picture with the owner.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker is on a trek -- can you guess where?

Don't miss the monogrammed backpack!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman takes in the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar heads to Switzerland to de-tox.