Sara's travelling... this time, with someone special!

It's a small world and Bollywood knows that only too well. That's why they're always on the move!
Just a week after returning home from a holiday in London, Sara Ali Khan is travelling again!
The actress takes a quick trip to Florence and quotes Charles Dickens: 'And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love -- of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away!'
Sara, who is accompanied by mum Amrita Singh, in the picture, and stylist Tanya Ghavri, ensures she captures the beautiful sunset.
Rajkummar Rao is in Paris, where he takes a selfie with wife Patralekhaa against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.
Karishma Tanna walks the streets of Spain's gorgeous resort town, Marbella.
Mini Mathur enjoys the beauty of Lucerne in Switzerland.
She writes, 'Never coming back yo.'
Daughter Shaira captures the moment.
Pooja Hegde goes shoe-shopping in London and says, 'Some pouting in the middle of some retail therapy.'
Sonal Chauhan poses at New Bond Street in Mayfair, London.
Kirti Kulhari can't resist a plate of Maggi at a dhabba in Ladakh; she even clicks a picture with the owner.
Karan Tacker is on a trek -- can you guess where?
Don't miss the monogrammed backpack!
Milind Soman takes in the Great Pyramids of Giza.
Namrata Shirodkar heads to Switzerland to de-tox.