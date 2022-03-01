Why is Ranbir Kissing Luv Ranjan?

Luv Ranjan -- who directed Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 -- wed Alisha Vaid in Agra on February 20.

The director wore a white and gold sherwani created by Manish Malhotra while his bride picked a red lehenga created by Sabyasachi.

Ranbir Kapoor -- who features in Luv Ranjan's new film -- attended the ceremony with Alia Bhatt as did Kartik Aaryan, who perhaps owes his stardom to the director.

Other star attendees included Shraddha Kapoor, who stars with Ranbir in Luv's film, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

'Chalo abhi forever wala rishta confirmed ,em>hai congratulations to Luv & Alisha officially finally & also I can post whatever little we remember from our time in Agra!!!!' Arjun said as he shared these pictures.

IMAGE: IMAGE: Ranbir gives Luv a peck on his cheek as Arjun giggles at the haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: May the love and happiness shower over y'all like this for a lifetime! Congratulations Mere Do Anmol Ratan!

Patralekhaa: 'Wishing you a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness. Here's to Forever.'

Rajkummar Rao: 'To Now and Forever. Heartiest congratulations la Familia.'

IMAGE: Varun Sharma and Arjun have fun.

IMAGE: Arjun drenched in haldi.

IMAGE: Ranbir admires the Taj.

