Huma Parties With Kartik, Sonakshi

After partying with Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi and younger brother Saqib Saleem hosted an Eid party and invited their friends from Bollywood.

Please click on the images for a look at the guests at Huma's Eid party.

IMAGE: The gorgeous host, Huma Qureshi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Brother Saqib Saleem gives her company.

IMAGE: Meet the Qureshis: Huma and Saqib with parents Ameena Qureshi and Saleem Qureshi.

IMAGE: Mudassar Aziz, director of Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, is apparently Huma's boyfriend.

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha will star with Huma in Double XL to be directed by Satramm Ramani.

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh with her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

IMAGE: Zoa Morani.

IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar worked with Saqib in Crackdown.

IMAGE: Crackdown Director Apoorva Lakhia.

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan goes traditional for the evening.

IMAGE: Abhay Deol, all casual.

IMAGE: Zaheer Iqbal.

IMAGE: Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

IMAGE: Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

IMAGE: Varsha Taurani and Ramesh Taurani.

IMAGE: Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan.

IMAGE: Aanand L Rai and wife.

IMAGE: Alisha Vaid and husband Luv Ranjan.

IMAGE: Producer Bhushan Kumar.

