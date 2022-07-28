Nargis Fakhri Wants To Escape!

Alia promotes Darlings... Farhan goes black... Deepika's having a hectic day...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri shares the poster of her Bengali song, Palabi Kothai (Where Can I Escape To?).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone's swag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt starts promoting her dark comedy, Darlings, and writes, 'Just another day... lounging around and promoting darlings - hope you’re having a nice .. bye.'

Arjun Kapoor replies, 'This jawline during pregnancy kamaal hai Alia Bhatt... too gewd.'

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, whom Alia insists 'we must only give love to', shares a video on his timeline and announces the wrap of their film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

'Black on black is my new jam,' says Farhan Akhtar.

These lovely ladies agree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone shows us what her day often looks like during a shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Tripti Dimri takes a stunning selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Twinkle Khanna wishes her sister Rinke: 'Happy birthday to you, May you always have Jimmy Choos, Happy birthday dear Rinke, Happy birthday to you.

'Now imagine me singing this out loud and laugh at my voice and be happy little missy.'

Here's Rinke with her pretty daughter, Naomika Saran.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Nazim Fahadh/Instagram

Nazriya Nazim showers love on her Bangalore Days co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: 'Happy happy birthday to my darling bum ! Love u so much .. What would I do without u n ama, Well ...I never have to do without u guys.'

Nazriya and Dulquer are seen here with their respective spouses, Fahadh Faasil and Amal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan doesn't mind looking over her shoulder.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu shares a picture from the sets of Agninakshathram and writes, 'Hey guys, i am soo overwhelmed with all the concern and love you guys have shown in my story.

'Firstly, I apologise for not being clear but this is a look from one of my upcoming movies, #Agninakshathram. Secondly, thank you sooo very much to all the friends, family members and fellow followers for showing so much love and care. I am blessed to have such wonderful people like you guys in my life. Stay tuned to my page to see more #bts of the thrilling movie #Agninakshathram.

'Special thanks to @jashok7270 who is our very own local prosthetic makeup artist. Shout out to him for his fabulous work!'

.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat takes a break from promoting her film, RK/RKAY.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Zareen Khan joins Kathak classes and shares a picture with her guru, Rajendra Chaturvedi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha announces her brother Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut, Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness.

'Filming begins soon, Making his directorial debut is @kusshssinha and im looking forward to sharing screen space with the dynamic @pareshrawalofficial sir and @suhailnayyar!' Sona writes.