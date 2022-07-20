Huma's FIERCE MESSAGE to the Mumbai Rains

Tara sings... Kriti flirts... Ishaan shows off his body...
Looking for relief from Mumbai's incessant rains, Huma Qureshi puts on a pretty face and says, 'Waiting for the sun ... Rain Rain go away ... come again another day .. #sunny #days #kidhar #rains.'
Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, does not seem to mind barsaat ke din.
She promotes her song Shamaat from Ek Villain Returns and writes, 'Thank you all for giving so much love to #Shaamat!!! It was the first song I ever recorded for the film and the first song we filmed too.. Firsts are always special.'
Who is Kriti Kharbanada chatting with?
Ishaan Khatter shows off his chiselled body.
Bobby Deol calls elder brother Sunny Deol his 'life line'.
Tanishaa Mukerji shares a cute picture of her mother Tanuja and writes, '“How gorgeous are u looking ?" my mommy asking her puppy and me asking my mommy.'
'Blue is my colour,' says Juhi Parmar.
Arjun Rampal shows off his phone.
Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Here's a hint of her wit: 'My humour so good it left me in splits.. Literally!'
Nivin Pauly promotes his forthcoming film Mahaveeryar, a time travel fantasy that releases on July 21.
*That's Asha Negi.