Rediff.com  » Movies » Huma's FIERCE MESSAGE to the Mumbai Rains

Huma's FIERCE MESSAGE to the Mumbai Rains

By Rediff Movies
July 20, 2022 14:37 IST
Tara sings... Kriti flirts... Ishaan shows off his body...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Looking for relief from Mumbai's incessant rains, Huma Qureshi puts on a pretty face and says, 'Waiting for the sun ... Rain Rain go away ... come again another day .. #sunny #days #kidhar #rains.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, does not seem to mind barsaat ke din.

She promotes her song Shamaat from Ek Villain Returns and writes, 'Thank you all for giving so much love to #Shaamat!!! It was the first song I ever recorded for the film and the first song we filmed too.. Firsts are always special.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Who is Kriti Kharbanada chatting with?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Kahtter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter shows off his chiselled body.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol calls elder brother Sunny Deol his 'life line'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji shares a cute picture of her mother Tanuja and writes, '“How gorgeous are u looking ?" my mommy asking her puppy and me asking my mommy.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'Blue is my colour,' says Juhi Parmar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal shows off his phone.

 

Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

Here's a hint of her wit: 'My humour so good it left me in splits.. Literally!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nivin Pauly/Instagram

Nivin Pauly promotes his forthcoming film Mahaveeryar, a time travel fantasy that releases on July 21.

 

*That's Asha Negi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

