The Year Gone By, with Alia Bhatt

From giving stellar performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, crossing borders to make a cameo in S S Rajamouli's epic RRR, signing her first Hollywood project, getting married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor and giving birth to their daughter Raha, it's been the most eventful year for Alia Bhatt.

As the gorgeous actress turns 30 on March 15, Namrata Thakker looks at the year gone by through her Instagram feed.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding picture exudes all things love.

Our birthday girl looks gorgeous in her shimmery Oscar De La Renta dress as she clicks a selfie with mum Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor at her wedding party.

Neetu's son-in-law Bharat Sahni photobombs!

Alia shoots for Karan Johar'S Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The film's final schedule in Kashmir, from where this picture is taken, was daughter Raha's first outstation trip. See pictures from the film's making.

Karan has been Alia's mentor from the time she started acting in her debut film, Student Of The Year.

Off to shoot her first Hollywood film, Alia tells us what's on her mind: 'Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous.'

She will make her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart of Stone, also starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy on social media with this adorable picture and took everyone by surprise.

Alia shares a warm hug with Gal Gadot as they wrap up the shoot of Heart of Stone.

A throwback moment with Alia and Ranbir from the sets of their first film together, Brahmastra.

Alia excels at her A game and she wins the TIME 100 Impact Award to prove that.

A beautiful picture of the Bhatt sisters from Alia's wedding album.

Celebrating Christmas with her favourite boy!

Starting the year with international glory!

Alia gets love from Berlin, as she takes her film Gangubai Kathiawadi abroad.

