Dravid, Tharoor, Kumble Cast Votes

Nearly 160 million voters queued up for voting in the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 26, 2024.

IMAGE: Cticket legend Rahul Dravid interacts with the media after voting in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Shashi Tharoor, the Congress candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, at a polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Anil Kumble casts his vote in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

&rnbsp;

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman waits in queue for her turn to vote in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nirmalaji casts her vote in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The FM interacts with the media. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal casts his vote in Alappuzha, Kerala. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate V Muraleedharan -- curently India's minister of state for external affairs -- in Attingal, Kerala. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kailash Choudhary, the BJP candidate from Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency, casts his vote. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: BJP Veep Vasundhara Raje casts her vote in Rajasthan's Jhalawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: K Muraleedharan, the Congress nominee in Thrisssur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote in Pinarayi Kannur. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendran Shukla. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Voters queue to casts votes. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sadhus wait for voting to start in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A sadhu, walks out of a polling station in Vrindavan. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Election officials at a polling station in Vrindavan. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Election officials check VVPAT machines in Vrindavan. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Election officials at a polling station in Barmer, Rajasthan. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Women vote at a polling station n Barmer, Rajasthan, here and below. Photograph:Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters