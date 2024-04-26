News
Rediff.com  » News » Dravid, Tharoor, Kumble Cast Votes

Dravid, Tharoor, Kumble Cast Votes

By REDIFF NEWS
April 26, 2024 13:05 IST
Nearly 160 million voters queued up for voting in the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Friday, April 26, 2024.

 

IMAGE: Cticket legend Rahul Dravid interacts with the media after voting in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Shashi Tharoor, the Congress candidate in Thiruvananthapuram, at a polling station. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Anil Kumble casts his vote in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman waits in queue for her turn to vote in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nirmalaji casts her vote in Bengaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The FM interacts with the media. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal casts his vote in Alappuzha, Kerala. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party candidate V Muraleedharan -- curently India's minister of state for external affairs -- in Attingal, Kerala. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kailash Choudhary, the BJP candidate from Barmer-Jaisalmer constituency, casts his vote. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: BJP Veep Vasundhara Raje casts her vote in Rajasthan's Jhalawar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: K Muraleedharan, the Congress nominee in Thrisssur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote in Pinarayi Kannur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendran Shukla. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Voters queue to casts votes. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Sadhus wait for voting to start in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A sadhu, walks out of a polling station in Vrindavan. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Election officials at a polling station in Vrindavan. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Election officials check VVPAT machines in Vrindavan. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Election officials at a polling station in Barmer, Rajasthan. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Women vote at a polling station n Barmer, Rajasthan, here and below. Photograph:Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People queue to vote at a polling station in Barmer. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

REDIFF NEWS
 
