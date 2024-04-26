News
Rediff.com  » News » Arms, ammunition found in CBI raid in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

Arms, ammunition found in CBI raid in Bengal's Sandeshkhali

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 26, 2024 14:13 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seized arms and ammunition, including foreign-made pistols, during its searches at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on Friday in connection with an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team by a mob allegedly instigated by local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, officials said.

IMAGE: CBI conducts raids in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in connection with an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team by a mob. Photograph: ANI on X

The team was attacked in Sandeshkhali -- a riverine delta bordering the Sundarbans -- on January 5 when it had gone to raid the premises of Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration scam.

The CBI during its probe got inputs of a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali. On Friday morning, a CBI team started a search operation during which the arms, including foreign-made pistols, were seized, the officials said.

 

On the orders of the Calcutta high court, the central agency had registered three FIRs related to the incidents on January 5 .

The FIRs pertain to alleged attack on ED officers by a mob on the complaint by officers, allegations against ED officials levelled by the guard of suspended TMC leader Sheikh and a suo motu case registered by the Nazat police station about the attack on ED officers.

Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in connection with the attack.

After the attack by a mob of around 1,000 people in which three ED officials were injured, a deputy director of the agency had given a complaint to the superintendent of police, Basirhat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
