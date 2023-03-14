News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Behind The Scenes of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Behind The Scenes of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 14, 2023 11:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Karan Johar has wrapped up the shooting of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and he's understandably emotional.

He shares pictures from the shoot and pens a long post.

'It's been 7 years since I directed a film..... I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote (something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature,' Karan writes.

'I was blessed with the best team... a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy..... thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather.... (you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends ... from first time actors to established maestros...

'I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more.... We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023...... see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani.'

 

Karan with the lead actors of his film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, at the muhurat.

 

Karan explains a scene to Jaya Bachchan; they had worked together in the 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Jaya reportedly has a negative role in the film, as Ranveer's scheming grandmother.

 

Dharmendra promises that everyone will love his character in the film.

 

This is the first time Shabana Azmi is working with Karan Johar. She reportedly plays Alia's grandmother.

 

The shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani concluded with a song in Kashmir.

 

Meet Karan's A team.

 

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is scheduled to release on July 28.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
What Dharam, Jaya Discuss On KJo Film
What Dharam, Jaya Discuss On KJo Film
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
SEE: Ranveer In Kashmir!
SEE: Ranveer In Kashmir!
Wasn't Pulwama attack done to fight polls? Cong leader
Wasn't Pulwama attack done to fight polls? Cong leader
'Aamir's heart bleeds for people of India'
'Aamir's heart bleeds for people of India'
Asia's 1st woman loco pilot runs Vande Bharat Express
Asia's 1st woman loco pilot runs Vande Bharat Express
What has gone wrong for RCB in WPL 2023
What has gone wrong for RCB in WPL 2023

More like this

At Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Shoot

At Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Shoot

Alia's Baby Raha To Make Her First Trip

Alia's Baby Raha To Make Her First Trip

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances