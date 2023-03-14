Behind The Scenes of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar has wrapped up the shooting of his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and he's understandably emotional.

He shares pictures from the shoot and pens a long post.

'It's been 7 years since I directed a film..... I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote (something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature,' Karan writes.

'I was blessed with the best team... a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy..... thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather.... (you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends ... from first time actors to established maestros...

'I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more.... We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023...... see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani.'

Karan with the lead actors of his film, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, at the muhurat.

Karan explains a scene to Jaya Bachchan; they had worked together in the 2001 film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Jaya reportedly has a negative role in the film, as Ranveer's scheming grandmother.

Dharmendra promises that everyone will love his character in the film.

This is the first time Shabana Azmi is working with Karan Johar. She reportedly plays Alia's grandmother.

The shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani concluded with a song in Kashmir.

Meet Karan's A team.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is scheduled to release on July 28.