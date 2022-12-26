Ranbir Gets Romantic With Alia!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are making romantic pictures on Instagram, much to the joy of their fans!

The Christmas celebration in the Kapoor home was special, like it is every year, but 2022 has been unforgettable thanks to Raha.

While weren't treated to pictures of Alia-Ranbir's baby daughter, who was born on November 6, here's looking at some beautiful moments from the weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'It’s the best time of year .. with the best people the world. merry merry always from my family to yours,' Alia posts, as she gets a kiss from Ranbir.

Don't miss the Kapoor family names on the Christmas decorations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Alia hugs her mum, Soni Razdan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

And clicks a happy pic with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Soni writes, 'It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also a great time to get these two together at one time at home.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt, Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji and Neetu Kapoor joined the celebration.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

They also joined the extended family at Kunal Kapoor's annual Christmas brunch party, a tradition that his father, the late Shashi Kapoor, had started.

Alia and Ranbir share a warm moment with Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Karisma Kapoor, Reema Jain and Neetu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma and Kunal Kapoor hug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma takes a Christmas selfie with Kunal's children, Zahan and Shaira.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

At home, Karisma turns into Santa Claus!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahini, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara missed out on the brunch but had their own party at home.