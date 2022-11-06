It's A Baby Girl For Alia and Ranbir

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have had a baby girl.

On Sunday morning, Alia delivered a healthy baby girl at Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital, much to the delight of the Bhatt and Kapoor families.

Minutes after the delivery, Subhash K Jha spoke to someone close to the family, who said, “Everyone is so happy; it’s like a dream come true. Donon parivar mein khushiyan aa gayeen. The happiest is Ranbir who always wanted a baby girl.”

Alia arrived at the hospital at 7.30 am for the delivery, a hospital insider said.

She is expected to go home in a couple of days.