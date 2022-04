Tara, SRK, Pritam At Alia-Ranbir's Wedding Bash

After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding on Thursday, April 14, the couple hosted a party at their home in Pali Hill, north west Mumbai, attended by family and Alia and Ranbir's friends.

Please click on the images for a look at the guests at the party.

IMAGE: Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor arrives with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

IMAGE: Alia's mum Soni Razdan with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

IMAGE: Ranbir's cousins: Karisma Kapoor...

IMAGE: ... Aadar Jain and girlfriend Tara Sutaria, who some said was not invited to the wedding...

IMAGE: ...Armaan Jain...

IMAGE: Nitasha Nanda...

IMAGE: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is married to Nitasha's elder brother Escorts Chairman Nikhil Nanda.

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor came with...

IMAGE: ... no surprises, Malaika Arora, making her first public appearance after being injured in an accident last fortnight.

IMAGE: Karan Johar who told Ranbir after the wedding that the star is now the movie mogul's son-in-law now.

IMAGE: Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan, who worked with Alia in Dear Zindagi, arrived at the party very late.

IMAGE: Alia and Ranbir's BFF Ayan Mukerji.

IMAGE: Alia's bestie Akansha Ranjan with her friends.

IMAGE: Anushka Ranjan arrives with husband Aditya Seal.

IMAGE: Shakun Batra, who directed Alia in Kapoor & Sons.

IMAGE: Ranbir is working in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie.

IMAGE: Alisha Vaid, Luv Ranjan's wife.

IMAGE: Ravi Chopra's sons Juno Chopra and Kapil Chopra.

IMAGE: Kaajal Anand.

IMAGE: Alia's fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala , left.

IMAGE: Composer Pritam.

