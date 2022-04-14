News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Karan Johar to Ranbir: 'You are now my son-in-law'

Karan Johar to Ranbir: 'You are now my son-in-law'

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: April 14, 2022 21:12 IST
Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor in a dreamy wedding held at their 'balcony where they spent the last five years of their relationship'.

The wedding was attended by family and close friends, and everyone took home memories of the best kind.

Please click on the images for some glimpses of the wedding.

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor attends her 'Bhai ki shaadi' and makes a good picture with the couple.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Reema Jain, Neetu Kapoor and Nitasha Nanda make a 'happy group after the most amazing celebration'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Little Jeh had a wonderful time with mum Kareena Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karan Johar writes: 'It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere …
'Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law. badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Navya Naveli Nanda looks 'deliciously fresh in this lime green organdy appliqué saree. It has been paired with a turquoise sleeveless collar blouse,' Designers Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla write.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jaani and Sandeep Khosla /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni writes in: 'Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Randhir Kapoor steals a moment with Ranbir.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

 


 

Rediff Movies
