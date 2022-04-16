At Alia-Ranbir's Mehendi Party

Alia Bhatt has posted dreamy pictures of her mehendi ceremony on April 13.

While Ranbir Kapoor looked besotted by his bride, he made sure his father Rishi Kapoor's presence was also felt at the ceremonies.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the ceremony.

IMAGE: Alia writes, 'The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.

'There are days... and then there are days like these!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

IMAGE: Alia and her gal pals.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

IMAGE: Ranbir keeps his dad close.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

IMAGE: Alia sandwiched between sister Shaheen Bhatt and dear friend Ayan Mukerji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

IMAGE: Even as Alia-Ranbir enjoy a moment, her BFF Akansha Ranjan feels hurt: 'Ayan playing dj???????? IM HURT.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

IMAGE: Ranbir dances with mum Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, cousin Nikhil Nanda and Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

IMAGE: Alia looks happy to see Ranbir's mehendi design.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

IMAGE: Truly a happily-ever-after setting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

IMAGE: Alia officially becomes a part of the Kapoor khandaan, and Riddhima documents it with a picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni /Instagram

IMAGE: Ranbir lifts sister Riddhima's spirits!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram