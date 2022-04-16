Alia-Ranbir's Wedding Album

More and more pictures from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding!
Please click on the images for glimpses of the Shaadi Of The Year.
IMAGE: Alia and Ranbir make the perfect couple, don't they?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram
IMAGE: Wedding rituals.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram
IMAGE: Making promises to each other.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram
IMAGE: The couple, with seated Alia's dad Mahesh Bhatt, Alia's maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan, Alia's mum Soni Razdan, Alia's brother cousin Rahul Bhatt, her maternal cousin, sisters Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni's sister Tina Razdan Hertzke.
Also joining the family are Ayan Mukerji, seated on the floor, Karan Johar, right, and makeup artist Puneet B Saini, standing next to Rahul Bhatt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram
IMAGE: A beautiful family portrait.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram
IMAGE: Making more pictures with the family.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: And here's the Kapoor family in full strength: Sitting, left to right: Neela Devi, Shammi Kapoor's wife and the senior-most member of the khandaan; Navya Naveli Nanda, whose dad Nikhil Nanda is the groom's eldest cousin; Ranbir, Alia; Ranbir's uncle and aunt Randhir Kapoor and Babita and their elder daughter Karisma Kapoor.
Back row, left to right: Anissha Malhotra, who is married to Ranbir's younger cousin Armaan Jain; Shammi Kapoor's son-in-law and daughter Ketan Desai, Kanchan Kapoor Desai; Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband Nikhil Nanda (his late mother Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor's eldest child); Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's grandson, with his dad, cousin and uncle Kunal Kapoor, Zach Kapoor, Karan Kapoor; Riddhima, Neetu; Riddhima's mother-in-law Indu Sahni, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni; Ranbir's aunt and Raj Kapoor's younger daughter Reema Jain, her younger son Aadar Jain; Nikhil Nanda's younger sister Nitasha Nanda; Randhir Kapoor's younger daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan with younger son Jeh; Reema Jain's husband Manoj Jain and their elder son Armaan Jain.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram
IMAGE: Pooja Bhatt shares a picture of her daddy with the groom and writes, 'Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram