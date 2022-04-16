Alia-Ranbir's Wedding Album

IMAGE: And here's the Kapoor family in full strength: Sitting, left to right: Neela Devi, Shammi Kapoor's wife and the senior-most member of the khandaan; Navya Naveli Nanda, whose dad Nikhil Nanda is the groom's eldest cousin; Ranbir, Alia; Ranbir's uncle and aunt Randhir Kapoor and Babita and their elder daughter Karisma Kapoor.

Back row, left to right: Anissha Malhotra, who is married to Ranbir's younger cousin Armaan Jain; Shammi Kapoor's son-in-law and daughter Ketan Desai, Kanchan Kapoor Desai; Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband Nikhil Nanda (his late mother Ritu Nanda was Raj Kapoor's eldest child); Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's grandson, with his dad, cousin and uncle Kunal Kapoor, Zach Kapoor, Karan Kapoor; Riddhima, Neetu; Riddhima's mother-in-law Indu Sahni, Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni; Ranbir's aunt and Raj Kapoor's younger daughter Reema Jain, her younger son Aadar Jain; Nikhil Nanda's younger sister Nitasha Nanda; Randhir Kapoor's younger daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan with younger son Jeh; Reema Jain's husband Manoj Jain and their elder son Armaan Jain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram