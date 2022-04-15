Kapoor Khandaan At The Shaadi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was like a big reunion party for their families.

Please click on the images for glimpses from the wedding festivities.

IMAGE: The camera obviously doesn't excite Jeh, but the rest of his family -- mum Kareena Kapoor, dad Saif Ali Khan and brother Taimur -- wait patiently for the click.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Power pouters Kareena and Karan Johar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Cousins Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena and Nitasha Nanda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena and Riddhima.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Anissa Malhotra, who is married to Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain, with Jeh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Karisma's son, and Taimur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor writes a touching message with this picture: 'This is dedicated to Kapoor saab. Your wish has been fulfilled.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor /Instagram

IMAGE: Riddhima with Ranbir's mother-in-law Soni Razdan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

IMAGE: Aadar Jain takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

IMAGE: Riddhima with Alia's siblings, Rahul Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

IMAGE: With Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

IMAGE: Aadar with the couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Jain/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja with brother Karan Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's sons and Ranbir's uncles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: The Bhatt sisters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Mahesh Bhatt's mehendi has Alia and Ranbir's names written on it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: The holy fire.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt at their Juhu apartment before leaving for the wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

IMAGE: Soni with her sister Tina Razdan Hertzke.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

IMAGE: Ranbir and Anissha with Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anissha Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: The Kapoor Khandan: Navya Naveli Nanda, who is Ranbir's cousin Nikhil Nanda's daughter; Karan Kapoor's son Zach; Kunal Kapoor's son Zahan Prithviraj; Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Nikhil Nanda's wife; Nitasha Nanda, Ranbir's cousin; Kareena, Alia, Ranbir, Anissa, Nikhil Nanda, Karisma, Armaan, Riddhima and Aadar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anissha Malhotra/Instagram