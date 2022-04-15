News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kapoor Khandaan At The Shaadi

Kapoor Khandaan At The Shaadi

By Rediff Movies
April 15, 2022 12:51 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was like a big reunion party for their families.

Please click on the images for glimpses from the wedding festivities.

 

IMAGE: The camera obviously doesn't excite Jeh, but the rest of his family -- mum Kareena Kapoor, dad Saif Ali Khan and brother Taimur -- wait patiently for the click.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Power pouters Kareena and Karan Johar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Cousins Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena and Nitasha Nanda.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena and Riddhima.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anissa Malhotra, who is married to Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain, with Jeh.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Karisma's son, and Taimur.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor writes a touching message with this picture: 'This is dedicated to Kapoor saab. Your wish has been fulfilled.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor /Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riddhima with Ranbir's mother-in-law Soni Razdan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aadar Jain takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Riddhima with Alia's siblings, Rahul Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: With Brahmastra Director Ayan Mukerji.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aadar with the couple.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Armaan Jain/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja with brother Karan Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's sons and Ranbir's uncles.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Bhatt sisters.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mahesh Bhatt's mehendi has Alia and Ranbir's names written on it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The holy fire.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt at their Juhu apartment before leaving for the wedding.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soni with her sister Tina Razdan Hertzke.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ranbir and Anissha with Shloka Ambani and Akash Ambani.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anissha Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Kapoor Khandan: Navya Naveli Nanda, who is Ranbir's cousin Nikhil Nanda's daughter; Karan Kapoor's son Zach; Kunal Kapoor's son Zahan Prithviraj; Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Nikhil Nanda's wife; Nitasha Nanda, Ranbir's cousin; Kareena, Alia, Ranbir, Anissa, Nikhil Nanda, Karisma, Armaan, Riddhima and Aadar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anissha Malhotra/Instagram

 

 

 
