Katrina's Warm Wishes for Alia-Ranbir

Katrina's Warm Wishes for Alia-Ranbir

By Rediff Movies
April 15, 2022 13:55 IST
Everyone's wishing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor the very best for their wedding, even ex-girlfriends! :)

Katrina Kaif posted a heart-warming message on social media that says it all.

Please click on the images for a look at the wishes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soni Razdan: They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son.
I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always.
Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together.
Your loving Maa
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Zoya Akhtar says 'Shine on.'
Priety Zinta: Congrats to both of you as you start this new journey together. Loads of love n happiness to both of you always.
Neeti Mohan: Wish you both an amazing partnership. Both of you look DIVINE Heartiest congratulations.
Sonam Kapoor: Congratulations both of you! Looking angelic.
Samantha: Congratulations to both of you.
Madhuri Dixit: Many many congratulations for the new beginning! Sending lots of love your way.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram

 

 

 
