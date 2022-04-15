Katrina's Warm Wishes for Alia-Ranbir

Everyone's wishing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor the very best for their wedding, even ex-girlfriends! :)

Katrina Kaif posted a heart-warming message on social media that says it all.

Please click on the images for a look at the wishes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: Soni Razdan: They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son.

I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always.

Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together.

Your loving Maa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Zoya Akhtar says 'Shine on.'

Priety Zinta: Congrats to both of you as you start this new journey together. Loads of love n happiness to both of you always.

Neeti Mohan: Wish you both an amazing partnership. Both of you look DIVINE Heartiest congratulations.

Sonam Kapoor: Congratulations both of you! Looking angelic.

Samantha: Congratulations to both of you.

Madhuri Dixit: Many many congratulations for the new beginning! Sending lots of love your way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zoya Akhtar/Instagram