Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently posted pictures and videos from their dreamy honeymoon.

The duo enjoy a sunset in the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

The day seemed to get even better for the couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Making beautiful memories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

A pair of happy feet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

They added a bit of humour also, when Zaheer posted a video, where Sonakshi could not stop laughing.

He captioned it: 'She wanted to shout at me but I made her laugh instead. #IYKYK.'

She re-posted the video with a one-liner: 'Guts.'