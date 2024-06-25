Kajol's Selfie With Sonakshi-Zaheer

After attending Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception on June 23, film folk took to social media to share glimpses from the party.

They also sent warm wishes to the couple, with Saqib Saleem asking a valid question.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol, looking gorgeous at thereception, takes a selfie with Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi shares a picture of the couple and writes, 'Two most different personalities... two unique souls ... But ... together you fit perfectly. I'm so blessed to have witnessed this beautiful mad passionate love story .. my friends are now husband and wife @aslisona @iamzahero.'

Manisha Koirala could not attend the reception as she was in Chennai to receive an award, but sends her wishes: 'I pray that you both have a lifetime of countless precious moments to cherish. May each day strengthen your love and commitment towards each other... Best wishes for your married life dearest @aslisona and @iamzahero.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma also shares a picture with movie veteran Saira Banu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subhash Ghai/Instagram

Subhash Ghai and wife Rehana with the couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem/Instagram

Saqib Saleem has a valid question for the couple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anu Ranjan/Instagram

Anu Ranjan with Poonam Dhillon at the reception.