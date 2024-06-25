News
Sonakshi-Zaheer Post Wedding Pix

Sonakshi-Zaheer Post Wedding Pix

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 25, 2024 18:06 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posted pictures of their magical wedding day, looking totally in love.

The couple had a registered marriage at the bride's home on June 23, and hosted a wedding reception at Mumbai's Bastian restaurant in the evening.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

'Whattttt a day!!!!' the caption reads.

'The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams... it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they've always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention... we dont know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Sonakshi looked gorgeous in a red and gold Benarasi silk sari.

She wore her hair up, and highlighted her face with her signature winged eyeliner.

Zaheer picked a white sherwani to highlight Sonakshi's colours even more.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

Videos of the couple dancing to Sonakshi's hit song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain have been doing the rounds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

The who's who of Bollywood arrived for the wedding, making it a night to remember.

REDIFF MOVIES
