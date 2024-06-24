News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sanjeeda, Kajol At Sonakshi's Reception

Sanjeeda, Kajol At Sonakshi's Reception

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 24, 2024 12:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood's gorgeous women made sure to grace Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception in Mumbai on June 23, and give it a glamorous touch.

 

Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-star Sanjeeda Sheikh.

 

Sonakshi's Double Xl co-star Huma Qureshi has been by the bride's side since the wedding festivities started. She attended the bachelorette party as well as the mehendi ceremony.

 

Kajol.

 

Watch Huma and Kajol arrive!

 

Tabu.

 

Raveena Tandon.

 

Watch Raveena Tandon and Tabu at the reception.

 

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Anshula Kapoor.

 

Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

Iulia Vantur.

 

Sangeeta Bijlani.

 

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

 

Pragya Jaiswal.

 

Fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Sonakshi-Zaheer, At Their Reception
Sonakshi-Zaheer, At Their Reception
'My Daughter Sonakshi Looks Most Happy'
'My Daughter Sonakshi Looks Most Happy'
FIRST PICTURES: Sonakshi Weds Zaheer
FIRST PICTURES: Sonakshi Weds Zaheer
Markram vows to learn after tense win
Markram vows to learn after tense win
Rain Threatens India-Australia Game
Rain Threatens India-Australia Game
Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari take oath as MPs
Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Gadkari take oath as MPs
Short-term margin overhang likely for Tata Comm
Short-term margin overhang likely for Tata Comm

More like this

Why Manisha Missed Sonakshi's Wedding

Why Manisha Missed Sonakshi's Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha: Here Comes The Bride

Sonakshi Sinha: Here Comes The Bride

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances