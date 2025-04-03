Total list of Trump tariffs: 10% on all, higher rates for some

Here is the complete list of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. He also declared a 10% baseline tax on imports from all nations, apart from higher tariffs on a clutch of nations that he felt ran unfair trade surpluses with the US:
1. China: 34 per cent
2. European Union: 20 per cent
3. South Korea: 25 per cent
4. India: 26 per cent
5. Vietnam: 46 per cent
6. Taiwan: 32 per cent
7. Japan: 24 per cent
8. Thailand: 36 per cent
9. Switzerland: 31 per cent
10. Indonesia: 32 per cent
11. Malaysia: 24 per cent
12. Cambodia: 49 per cent
13. United Kingdom: 10 per cent
14. South Africa: 30 per cent
15. Brazil: 10 per cent
16. Bangladesh: 37 per cent
17. Singapore: 10 per cent
18. Israel: 17 per cent
19. Philippines: 17 per cent
20. Chile: 10 per cent
21. Australia: 10 per cent
22. Pakistan: 29 per cent
23. Turkey: 10 per cent
24. Sri Lanka: 44 per cent
25. Colombia: 10 per cent