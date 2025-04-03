Total list of Trump tariffs: 10% on all, higher rates for some

Here is the complete list of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. He also declared a 10% baseline tax on imports from all nations, apart from higher tariffs on a clutch of nations that he felt ran unfair trade surpluses with the US:

Photograph: Reuters/ANI

1. China: 34 per cent

2. European Union: 20 per cent

3. South Korea: 25 per cent

4. India: 26 per cent

5. Vietnam: 46 per cent

6. Taiwan: 32 per cent

7. Japan: 24 per cent

8. Thailand: 36 per cent

9. Switzerland: 31 per cent

10. Indonesia: 32 per cent

11. Malaysia: 24 per cent

12. Cambodia: 49 per cent

13. United Kingdom: 10 per cent

14. South Africa: 30 per cent

15. Brazil: 10 per cent

16. Bangladesh: 37 per cent

17. Singapore: 10 per cent

18. Israel: 17 per cent

19. Philippines: 17 per cent

20. Chile: 10 per cent

21. Australia: 10 per cent

22. Pakistan: 29 per cent

23. Turkey: 10 per cent

24. Sri Lanka: 44 per cent

25. Colombia: 10 per cent