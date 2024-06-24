Rekha, Aditi-Siddharth At Sonakshi Reception

The who's who of Bollywood lined up at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at the Bastian restaurant in Mumbai.

Rekha blessed two couples: Sonakshi and Zaheer as well as Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

Sonakshi's other Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal with husband Aman Mehta.

Manisha Koirala could not attend and explains why/

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal twin with...

...Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

Watch the bride's parents Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha arrive.

Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta.

Watch Salman Khan make an entrance

Salman Khan, who played Cupid for Sonakshi and Zaheer, did not pose for photographs but his family did.

Here's his sister Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri.

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Arbaaz Khan.

Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal.

Siblings Avantika and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Shatrughan Sinha's Shaan Director Ramesh Sippy with wife Kiran Juneja.

Subhash Ghai, seen here with wife Rehana began his directorial career with Kalicharan, starring Shatru, which became a big hit.

Varsha and Ramesh Taurani.

Heeramandi Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Shabina Khan.

Tezaab co-stars Anil Kapoor and Chunky Pandey reunite at the reception.

Fardeen Khan.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Saira Banu, who will turn 80 on August 22.

Sanjay Kapoor.

Saqib Saleem.

Varun Sharma.

Aparshakti Khurana.

Sonakshi's Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi Producer Aanand L Rai arrives to give his blessing.

The film's director Mudassar Aziz arrives as well.

Yo Yo Honey Singh performed at the reception party to his hit track, Angreji Beat.

Anees Bazmee.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar