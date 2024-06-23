FIRST PICTURES: Sonakshi Weds Zaheer

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now man and wife.

The couple posted pictures of their wedding on June 23, and they sure make a handsome pair.

Sonakshi and Zaheer reportedly had a registered marriage at the bride's home.

'On this very day, seven years back (23/6/2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs...leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our Gods, we are now man and wife,' they posted on Instagram.

'Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever,' they added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

The couple twin in white for their big day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Whatever qualms Sonakshi's father Shatrughan Sinha may have had before the wedding, he makes sure his only daughter has his full support when she truly needs it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Here's wishing Sonakshi and Zaheer the very best in life.