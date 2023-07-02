Sidharth Has A Monsoon Reminder

Nimrat sings... Raima goes for gold... Tiger shows off...
Sidharth Malhotra sends us a reminder: 'Weather forecast -- don't forget to carry your brightest umbrella.'
'A few selfies, hair out of control, and then tied, a bird singing away and my rusty attempt at a stunning rendition of a Punjabi song I can't get out of my head or heart... P.S. I think I managed better than the bird,' says Nimrat Kaur.
Pooja Hegde makes black look red hot.
Raima Sen goes for gold.
Tiger Shroff shows off his muscles.
Hina Khan gets her close-up right.