News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sidharth Has A Monsoon Reminder

Sidharth Has A Monsoon Reminder

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 02, 2023 15:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nimrat sings... Raima goes for gold... Tiger shows off...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra sends us a reminder: 'Weather forecast -- don't forget to carry your brightest umbrella.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

'A few selfies, hair out of control, and then tied, a bird singing away and my rusty attempt at a stunning rendition of a Punjabi song I can't get out of my head or heart... P.S. I think I managed better than the bird,' says Nimrat Kaur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde makes black look red hot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raima Sen/Instagram

Raima Sen goes for gold.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff shows off his muscles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan gets her close-up right.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Murders! Ghosts! Lust! Your OTT Menu
Murders! Ghosts! Lust! Your OTT Menu
Randeep asked, 'Tum Jat ho kya?'
Randeep asked, 'Tum Jat ho kya?'
Disha-Aditya's Evening Out
Disha-Aditya's Evening Out
Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM
Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy CM
Spoke to Sharad Pawar, he is...: Sanjay Raut
Spoke to Sharad Pawar, he is...: Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra sees 4th oath-taking ceremony in 4 years
Maharashtra sees 4th oath-taking ceremony in 4 years
Former captain exposes West Indies' decline
Former captain exposes West Indies' decline

More like this

Adipurush Flop: 'Kriti Hasn't Cut Price'

Adipurush Flop: 'Kriti Hasn't Cut Price'

Kartik Seeks Bappa's Blessings

Kartik Seeks Bappa's Blessings

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances