Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I know I need to take risks..': Virat Kohli

'I know I need to take risks..': Virat Kohli

Source: PTI
May 10, 2024 00:53 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: BCCI

Amid the chatter around his strike rate, Virat Kohli on Thursday said 'I know I need to take risks' and bringing out the slog sweep against Punjab Kings spinners helped him score at a better clip.

Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match after he set up Royal Challengers Bengaluru's massive 60-run win over Punjab Kings with a 47-ball 92. This IPL season, he has amassed 634 runs at a strike rate of 153.5 and an average of 70.44.

 

"For me it's still quality over quantity. For me it works really well. Also the understanding of the game allows you to practice less, just try to replicate what I have done in the past. Still aiming to improve aspects of the game that you want to get batter at. It's an evolving process," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"I brought out the slog sweep against the spinners. I didn't practice it, I know I have hit it the past. Always looking to expose that side of the field against spin. I know I need to take risks, it needs a bit of conviction."

"I have been managing to stay ahead of that thought. I am trying to keep up with the strike rate for me and the team."

Despite being the most consistent batter this season, Kohli's strike rate has often been a subject of discussion.

This is RCB's fourth win on the trot which kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

"Have to be honest, we were not good enough in the first half of the tournament. We got to a point where we said don't look at the table, play for self-respect," Kohli said.

"Make yourselves proud and the fans. We need to raise our level. If we had done so earlier we would be in a position needing to rely on so many factors."


Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
