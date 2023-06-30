Kartik Seeks Bappa's Blessings

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek Ganapati Bappa's blessings for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik shared a picture from his visit to the shrine on Instagram and wrote, 'Overwhelmed with your Pure Love.'

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara Advani after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The makers have been receiving criticism ever since they released a new version of the Pakistani hit track, Pasoori.

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori was the most searched song on Google in 2022. The recreated track is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.