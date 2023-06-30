News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kartik Seeks Bappa's Blessings

Kartik Seeks Bappa's Blessings

Source: ANI
June 30, 2023 12:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek Ganapati Bappa's blessings for Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Kartik shared a picture from his visit to the shrine on Instagram and wrote, 'Overwhelmed with your Pure Love.'

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic film reunites Kartik and Kiara Advani after their 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

 

The makers have been receiving criticism ever since they released a new version of the Pakistani hit track, Pasoori.

Originally sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, Pasoori was the most searched song on Google in 2022. The recreated track is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Satyaprem Ki Katha Review
Satyaprem Ki Katha Review
Cho Chweet! Sidharth Cheers Kiara
Cho Chweet! Sidharth Cheers Kiara
Kiara Advani Is Related To Ashok Kumar!
Kiara Advani Is Related To Ashok Kumar!
Mcap of BSE-listed cos at record Rs 295.72 lakh cr
Mcap of BSE-listed cos at record Rs 295.72 lakh cr
Hotel rates in Ahmedabad skyrocket for Indo-Pak WC tie
Hotel rates in Ahmedabad skyrocket for Indo-Pak WC tie
Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards
Mary Kom named Global Indian Icon at UK-India Awards
Rains continue in Mumbai; road, rail traffic hit
Rains continue in Mumbai; road, rail traffic hit

More like this

Is Kartik Unlucky In Love?

Is Kartik Unlucky In Love?

Is Kartik Bollywood's New BANKABLE STAR?

Is Kartik Bollywood's New BANKABLE STAR?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances