Disha-Aditya's Evening Out

Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur screened their Web series The Night Manager 2 for their friends, and look who turned up!

Disha Patani cheers for her Malang co-star, Aditya Roy Kapur.

Aditya sure looks happy to see her.

Aditya's sister-in-law Vidya Balan steps out to support him.

Vidya with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya's big brother.

Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous, just as she does in The Night Manager 2.

The onscreen couple test their chemistry off screen.

Rukshar stars in The Night Manager 2 as well.

As does Ravi Behl.

Fatima Sana Shaikh turns up to cheer her Thar co-star, Anil Kapoor.

Maheep Kapoor with son Jahaan.

Bhamini Oza and husband Pratik Gandhi.

Amruta Subhash has a release on the same day as well: Netflix's Lust Stories 2/

Jaideep Alhawat.