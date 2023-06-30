News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Disha-Aditya's Evening Out

Disha-Aditya's Evening Out

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 30, 2023 13:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur screened their Web series The Night Manager 2 for their friends, and look who turned up!

Disha Patani cheers for her Malang co-star, Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Aditya sure looks happy to see her.

 

Aditya's sister-in-law Vidya Balan steps out to support him.

 

Vidya with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Aditya's big brother.

 

Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous, just as she does in The Night Manager 2.

 

The onscreen couple test their chemistry off screen.

 

Rukshar stars in The Night Manager 2 as well.

 

As does Ravi Behl.

 

Fatima Sana Shaikh turns up to cheer her Thar co-star, Anil Kapoor.

  

Maheep Kapoor with son Jahaan.

 

Bhamini Oza and husband Pratik Gandhi.

 

Amruta Subhash has a release on the same day as well: Netflix's Lust Stories 2/

 

Jaideep Alhawat.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Anil Kapoor's One Big Regret In Life
Anil Kapoor's One Big Regret In Life
The Night Manager 2 Review
The Night Manager 2 Review
When Sobhita Got Together With AK, ARK
When Sobhita Got Together With AK, ARK
5 Reasons You Must Invest In Gold
5 Reasons You Must Invest In Gold
Insurance companies likely to soon face GST audits
Insurance companies likely to soon face GST audits
HC junks Twitter plea against govt, slaps Rs 50L fine
HC junks Twitter plea against govt, slaps Rs 50L fine
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi govt reshuffle
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi govt reshuffle

More like this

Anil Kapoor's TOP 10 performances

Anil Kapoor's TOP 10 performances

'Anil Kapoor is not a maut ka saudagar'

'Anil Kapoor is not a maut ka saudagar'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances