Curtains down for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

The playoff race in IPL 2024 tightened its grip with Punjab Kings becoming the second team to be knocked out after their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamsala.

Despite a valiant half-century by Rilee Rossouw, Punjab Kings were bundled out for 181 runs thanks to a dominant RCB bowling display.

This defeat ensures PBKS can only reach a maximum of 12 points, even with victories in their remaining matches.

Furthermore, a clash between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants (both on 12 points) guarantees at least one of them will cross the crucial 14-point threshold for playoffs.

Three other teams have already secured this mark.

While RCB secured a much-needed 60-run win, their playoff destiny remains uncertain. This victory propels the Bengaluru based team to the seventh spot with 10 points, but they still require favourable results from other matches to stay in contention.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' dismal season officially ends their playoff aspirations. Even with wins in their remaining games, they can only reach a maximum of 12 points.