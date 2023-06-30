Randeep asked, 'Tum Jat ho kya?'

'Randeep Hooda's a very bossy kind of person.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Irra Mor/Instagram

Juggling a career across multiple film industries probably isn't as challenging as people would assume. Irra Mor would know.

Born and raised in Agra, the actress comes from a non-filmi background and credits her theatre experience for her grooming as an actor.

After making her presence felt in Telugu and Kannada films, Irra recently made her foray into Hindi with Director Neeraj Pathak's thriller Web series Inspector Avinash headlined by Randeep Hooda.

When Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com asks Irra what she has learnt from her journey in the movie business, she says, "Initially, whatever comes our way, we take it, because we think at least we have got something. I think out of 10, if say five or six criteria are matching, just go for it. Don't wait for the big offers or the main lead parts. Be hopeful, but also practical. And slowly make your way."

How did you land Inspector Avinash?

I think they loved my audition.

But I really feel auditions restrict the actor's performance because nobody is directing you, especially when you're doing self-auditions.

I did two self-auditions (for the show) and one live audition.

If you are auditioning yourself, you perform according to your own understanding which might not match with the direction team. So auditions can be very tricky.

But yes, auditions help as a good practice for acting.

IMAGE: Irra Mor in Inspector Avinash.

How did you break the ice with Randeep Hooda?

He's a very bossy kind of person. He never sits silently on sets. (Smiles)

He would see us and say things like, 'What are you doing?' or 'Why are you wearing this?'

My character is not glamorous. In fact, almost all the girls have de-glam avatar in it.

So he would look at us, top to bottom, and say, 'Are you wearing lipstick?' or 'Are you wearing eye-shadow?' or 'Why are you wearing mascara?' or 'Haven't you seen cops back from the '90s?'

He's very particular about his and everyone else's acting.

When I was introducing myself to him, I shook hands and said, 'Hi sir, I am Irra Mor. I am from Agra.'

He replied, 'Oh, tum Jat ho kya? (Are you from the Jat community?)

I said yes.

And we just smiled at each other because Randeep sir is also a Jat.

What are the struggles of an outsider?

We have to figure out everything on our own.

We have to start with how to improvise acting, where to go for auditions, what are the right production houses to go to, what kind of people to approach, and how to approach them.

There is no help, no guidance.

Many years pass by just understanding the system. The lucky few make their name by quickly understanding it.

In this entire struggle, people kind of forget what they are here for, so you also have to keep your craft alive while doing all the hustle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Irra Mor/Instagram

How did your parents react when they first heard about your acting aspirations?

I did not tell my parents initially.

I have a very close bond with my elder brother. After finishing my college, I went to Bangalore, where he stayed.

That's when I told him that, you know, I want to go to Bombay to pursue acting.

He's the kind of person who will not react all of a sudden. He will listen and understand, discuss and then come up with an outcome.

My mother was also supportive.

On the other hand, my father is highly reactive.

We all came together and made him understand my decision to join films. He eventually agreed.

How did you prepare yourself for acting in films?

One of my relatives suggested that I join theatre.

Thanks to that, I got connected to acting.

I performed some old Hindi plays and was constantly improvising my craft.

Once in every two months, we would perform in various states.

When I finally got a chance two years ago, I was able to showcase my abilities in front of the camera.

That's what Ram Gopal Varma sir could gauge that 'Okay, this girl can do it.' That's how I got my first film.

What have been your valuable lessons from this journey so far?

Actors can only perform when they get a chance.

The focus should be on how to get that chance; that is very important.

Even if you go to the best production houses, you have no clue why you are rejected or why are you selected or why only small roles get offered to you.

Initially, whatever comes our way, we take it, because we think at least we have got something.

I think out of 10, if say five or six criteria are matching, just go for it.

Don't wait for the big offers or the main lead parts.

Be hopeful, but also practical. And slowly make your way.

How does theatre experience help to face the camera?

Oh, it clears so many basic things (about acting).

It gives you an idea of what to do and more importantly, what not to do.

When I was doing my first film, my cinematographer came to me after a scene and asked, 'How many films have you done before?'

I told him it was my first film. He was amazed to hear that.

IMAGE: Irra with Ram Gopal Varma and others at the promotions of the film, Konda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Irra Mor/Instagram

What did you learn from Ram Gopal Varma?

He is a very sharp decision-maker.

He is very clear in his mind about what will or will not work.

I haven't worked with a lot of other film-makers yet, but people say that actors's suggestions are not welcome on sets.

But RGV sir was receptive to ideas whenever I spoke something to him about my scene or other things. I'm not saying that he quickly said yes, but at least, he heard and understood it.

How did you overcome the challenge of language in South films?

See, had I joined the Hindi industry and worked in four-five films here, it would have been really difficult for me to do South films and work in a language other than Hindi.

My first movie was bilingual and we shot simultaneously in Telugu and Kannada.

I think it is more about the practice. If you practice, there's nothing difficult.

Are you going to focus on Hindi films now?

No, my love for South is always there.

I have started there, so I get more offers there.

I am doing two movies in Telugu and one in Tamil.

But if I feel that there is some role, which is like really interesting in Hindi, then of course, I'll do it.