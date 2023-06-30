News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Kriti Hasn't Cut Her Price After Adipurush'

'Kriti Hasn't Cut Her Price After Adipurush'

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 30, 2023 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In their endeavour to portray stars as larger-than-life, marketing teams are going berserk with the numbers.

A new story claims that Prabhas was paid Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) for his next film, Project X,

The figure sounded unreasonable, so Subhash K Jha checked with Producer Priyanka Dutta who asserted that the quoted remuneration was untrue.

 

Meanwhile, there are untrue stories about Prabhas' Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon as well.

One such is that she has lowered her price after the failure of their mega epic.

"No one is talking about Prabhas lowering his fee," says a source close to Kriti. "After all, he was the pivotal character. Shouldn't he shoulder a part of the responsibility for the film's failure? Why only Kriti, when there were so many other prominent actors in Adipurush?"

The source rubbishes the price-cutting story.

"Kriti has had her share of hits like Lukka Chuppi and Mimi. Agreed, her last three films (Bhediya, Shehzada and Adipurush) have under-performed, but she is working towards her goals," the source says.

"The failure of Adipurush has made no difference to her market price."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Did You Know This About Adipurush?
Did You Know This About Adipurush?
Kriti Sanon's Mum Defends Adipurush
Kriti Sanon's Mum Defends Adipurush
'For whom was Adipurush made?'
'For whom was Adipurush made?'
Disha-Aditya's Evening Out
Disha-Aditya's Evening Out
5 Reasons You Must Invest In Gold
5 Reasons You Must Invest In Gold
Insurance companies likely to soon face GST audits
Insurance companies likely to soon face GST audits
HC junks Twitter plea against govt, slaps Rs 50L fine
HC junks Twitter plea against govt, slaps Rs 50L fine

More like this

'Movie budgets are being cut by 20-25%'

'Movie budgets are being cut by 20-25%'

'It's dangerous to play around with the Ramayan'

'It's dangerous to play around with the Ramayan'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances