Rediff.com  » News » Dubai flight with Indians sent back from Jamaica over documentation issues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 10, 2024 00:11 IST
A chartered flight from Dubai with several Indian passengers was sent back from Jamaican capital Kingston as local authorities were not satisfied with documentation of the passengers.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The local authorities were not satisfied with them as tourists. The flight and passengers were ordered to return to place of origin-Dubai. The passengers left Kingston on May 7," he said.

 

A report in the 'Jamaica Observer' said the flight carries 253 foreigners and they were refused entry by immigration officials in view of security concerns.

The ministry of national security stated that local authorities routinely screen passenger flights for security threats, and possible breaches of law and/or regulations, the media outlet reported.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
