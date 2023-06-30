Murders! Ghosts! Lust! Your OTT Menu

The pilot of Vishal Bhardwaj's much-anticipated adaptation of Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery is here.

Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations this week.

Revenant

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A evil spirit latches on to the soul of a young woman and kickstarts a chain of mysterious deaths until a folklore professor and taciturn cop intervene in this 12-part ghost procedural.

Charlie Chopra

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

The pilot episode of Vishal Bhardwaj's much-anticipated adaptation of Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery starring Wamiqa Gabbi, Neena Gupta, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah, Imaad Shah, Lara Dutta and Priyanshu Painyuli is available for streaming.

Afwaah

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

One of the best Hindi films of the year so far, Sudhir Mishra's political thriller, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a good Samaritan coming to runaway bride Bhumi Pednekar's rescue, looks at the widespread culture of hate and misinformation fuelled by the manipulating social media.

Lust Stories 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Ravindernath Sharma decode the language of lust for better or worse in the follow-up anthology.

The Night Manager Part 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Aditya Roy Kapur's hotel manager takes on Anil Kapoor's all-powerful arms dealer. Curious to see how the second part of The Night Manager remake wraps up? Head to Disney+Hotstar now.

Vimanam

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A father-son story about fulfilling one's wishes to travel in a plane takes an emotional journey of its own in Vimanam.

See You in Your 19th Life

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Sky’s the limit when it comes to K-drama imagination.

In See You in Your 19th Life, a woman’s gift for endless reincarnation empowers her to connect with her lost love from another lifetime.

Nimona

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The only person who can save a knight framed for a crime he didn't commit is also the same person he's sworn to kill -- a shape-shifting teen monster in this animated adaptation of ND Stevenson's graphic novel.

Hijack

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Idris Elba is back in action. Only this time, for a mini-series thriller as a businessman negotiating with hijackers on a Dubai to London flight.

The Song of Scorpions

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

The romance between a charismatic camel driver and tribal woman with healing powers is cut short in Anup Singh's haunting drama starring Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani and the unforgettable Irrfan.

Great Expectations

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Yet another reimagination of the Charles Dickens literary classic hits the streaming platforms. USP of this one? Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham.

Ooku: The Inner Chambers

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Based on Fumi Yoshinaga;s Edo-era manga, Ooku: The Inner Chambers chronicles the state of a society around a staggeringly low male population.

Maya Bazaar For Sale

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Big fat Indian family dynamics form the focus of this quirky Rana Daggubati production.

Sergeant

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Randeep Hooda plays a despondent cop, having lost a limb in the line of duty, at solving a crime in this Prawaal Raman flick.