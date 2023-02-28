Shilpa Shetty Visits The Golden Temple

After making a bold statement at the Big Impact Awards over the weekend, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on February 27.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Shilpa offers prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The actor was in the city to speak at an event aimed at initiating dialogue around women entrepreneurs and the role of women in society at large.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shilpa was accompanied by husband Raj Kundra.

She will be seen next in a Punjabi film called Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi, in which she plays a loud Punjabi girl.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sister Shamita Shetty was there too.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Akanksha Malhotra, extreme right, joins the family.

Akanksha is Premnath's grand-daughter and We Are Family Director Siddharth P Malhotra's sister.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Shilpa enjoys the prasad served at the shrine.