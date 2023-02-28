News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shilpa Shetty Visits The Golden Temple

Shilpa Shetty Visits The Golden Temple

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 28, 2023 15:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

After making a bold statement at the Big Impact Awards over the weekend, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on February 27.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Shilpa offers prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The actor was in the city to speak at an event aimed at initiating dialogue around women entrepreneurs and the role of women in society at large.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Shilpa was accompanied by husband Raj Kundra.

She will be seen next in a Punjabi film called Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi, in which she plays a loud Punjabi girl.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sister Shamita Shetty was there too.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Akanksha Malhotra, extreme right, joins the family.

Akanksha is Premnath's grand-daughter and We Are Family Director Siddharth P Malhotra's sister.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

Shilpa enjoys the prasad served at the shrine.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Mrs Chatterjee: Why Rani Was Apprehensive
Mrs Chatterjee: Why Rani Was Apprehensive
Alia Goes Green On Awards Night
Alia Goes Green On Awards Night
Kiara-Sidharth Make A Winning Couple
Kiara-Sidharth Make A Winning Couple
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
SC verdict on collegium-like system for ECs on Thu
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
WTT Contender: Manika starts with wins, Sharath ousted
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress
Amid 'come to Delhi' calls, Stalin bats for Congress

More like this

No Girl For Ibrahim, Please!

No Girl For Ibrahim, Please!

Who's Taapsee Clinging To?

Who's Taapsee Clinging To?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances