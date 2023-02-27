News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara-Sidharth Make A Winning Couple

Kiara-Sidharth Make A Winning Couple

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 27, 2023 17:14 IST
Mrs and Mr Malhotra attended their first post shaadi event, the News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

 

Kiara Advani won the Star of the Year award, and looks stunning in yellow.

 

Sidharth Malhotra is still collecting Best Actor awards for his 2021 film, Shershaah.

 

Bhumi Pednekar won the Breakthrough Performance Of The Year award, and she feels grateful: 'Got awarded for not one but two pieces of my work that the jury felt worthy of appreciation. It came as such a surprise. 'Breakthrough Performance Of The Year' for #BadhaaiDo and #GovindaNaamMera.

'Received the award from Ramesh Sippy sir and he patted my back, saying well done. He was also on the jury and I just stood there so overwhelmed. Thank you #News18ShowshaReelAwards and the jury. This one is for both my directors #HarshvardhanKulkarni @shashankkhaitan.'

 

Huma Qureshi won the Best Actress award for the Web series, Maharani Season 2.

 

Rajkummar Rao won the Jury's Choice Best Actor award for Monica, O My Darling.

The film also won its director Vasan Bala the Jury's Choice Best Director award.

The Alia Bhatt production and starrer Darlings won the Jury's Choice Best Film award.

 

The Jury Critic Choice award for Best Debut went to Babil Khan for Qala as well as....

 

Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi , whoch turned one over the weekend.

 

Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Actor award for The Family Man 2, which also won the Best Web series award.

 

Anupam Kher won the Extraordinary Performance Of The Year award for The Kashmir Files.

 

Raashii Khanna does not believe in Farzi style, and looks stunning in shimmer.

 

Kriti Sanon dons a white sari.

 

Vidya Balan opts for black and gold.

 

Like Anupriya Goenka's fusion outfit?

 

Neha Dhupia.

 

Anil Kapoor.

 

Karan Johar.

 

Aditya Rawal.

 

Sreejita De.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

