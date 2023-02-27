News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who's Taapsee Clinging To?

Who's Taapsee Clinging To?

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 27, 2023 14:39 IST
How did Bollywood spend the weekend? Let's find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu clings to sister Shagun, calling them 'the tree and the monkey'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt celebrates Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday as well as the first anniversary of their film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor takes a break from the promotions of her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to inquire, 'Kya haal chaal???'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra, who is holidaying somewhere in the Himalayas, shows off her basket of goodies, and writes, 'Favourite time of the day!!! Favourite meal of the day!! And it came floating in tray!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul shares a pic from Bali and writes, 'Love at first sight, nice meeting you again beauty.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra's quick Sunday tip: 'When in doubt, do denim and a red lip.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha takes a selfie with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur meet Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and write, 'I feel so fortunate and honoured to have met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Mumbai. His smile, his energy and most importantly taking his blessings made us feel so loved. So thankful to have got time to share my thoughts with him and learn from him. Went back home with a calm mind and a happy heart.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta sends a message from Los Angeles: 'Finally the rain has stopped! Will start again next week, but till then... Happy Sunday.'

