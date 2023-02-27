Who's Taapsee Clinging To?

How did Bollywood spend the weekend? Let's find out.
Taapsee Pannu clings to sister Shagun, calling them 'the tree and the monkey'.
Alia Bhatt celebrates Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday as well as the first anniversary of their film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Shraddha Kapoor takes a break from the promotions of her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to inquire, 'Kya haal chaal???'
Aahana Kumra, who is holidaying somewhere in the Himalayas, shows off her basket of goodies, and writes, 'Favourite time of the day!!! Favourite meal of the day!! And it came floating in tray!!'
Amala Paul shares a pic from Bali and writes, 'Love at first sight, nice meeting you again beauty.'
Tisca Chopra's quick Sunday tip: 'When in doubt, do denim and a red lip.'
Nushrratt Bharuccha takes a selfie with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Diana Penty.
Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur meet Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and write, 'I feel so fortunate and honoured to have met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Mumbai. His smile, his energy and most importantly taking his blessings made us feel so loved. So thankful to have got time to share my thoughts with him and learn from him. Went back home with a calm mind and a happy heart.'
Preity Zinta sends a message from Los Angeles: 'Finally the rain has stopped! Will start again next week, but till then... Happy Sunday.'