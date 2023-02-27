Alia Goes Green On Awards Night

Bollywood stars sashayed down the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor Female award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, interestingly, on the film's first anniversary.

She also bagged the Viewers' Choice Best Actress award for her production Darlings,

It was a winning weekend for Kiara Advani. After bagging an award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, she won the Performer Of The Year award for JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Her co-star Varun Dhawan won the Performer Of The Year award for JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.

Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor Male award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and remains grateful: 'My First BEST ACTOR in a Leading Role. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai. #RoohBaba will always be special. Thank you @zeecineawards and to the entire team of BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Thank you to my Audiences for Showering me with all your love. I promise to keep you entertained!!'

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in black.

Pooja Hegde wears silver.

Shahid Kapoor adds bling to his suit.

Sanjana Sanghi goes traditional in a black and silver sari.

Aaditi Pohankar.

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber.

Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty with Amrin Qureshi, his co-star from his debut film Bad Boy, which releases on March 24.

Zayn Marie Khan has been making waves with her acting projects.

Anu Malik and daughter Ada.

Jeetendra gives Tiger Shroff company.

Ayan Mukerji.

Anil Kapoor won the Best Supporting Actor award for JugJugg Jeeyo.

Anupam Kher won the Viewers' Choice Best Actor award for The Kashmir Files.

Pallavi Joshi with Vivek Agnihotri, who won the Best Film award for The Kashmir Files.

Bobby Deol with Babil Khan.

Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar