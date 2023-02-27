News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia Goes Green On Awards Night

Alia Goes Green On Awards Night

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 27, 2023 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood stars sashayed down the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor Female award for Gangubai Kathiawadi, interestingly, on the film's first anniversary.

She also bagged the Viewers' Choice Best Actress award for her production Darlings,

 

It was a winning weekend for Kiara Advani. After bagging an award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, she won the Performer Of The Year award for JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

 

Her co-star Varun Dhawan won the Performer Of The Year award for JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya.

 

Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor Male award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and remains grateful: 'My First BEST ACTOR in a Leading Role. Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai. #RoohBaba will always be special. Thank you @zeecineawards and to the entire team of BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Thank you to my Audiences for Showering me with all your love. I promise to keep you entertained!!'

 

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in black.

 

Pooja Hegde wears silver.

 

Shahid Kapoor adds bling to his suit.

 

Sanjana Sanghi goes traditional in a black and silver sari.

 

Aaditi Pohankar.

 

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber.

 

Mithun's son Namashi Chakraborty with Amrin Qureshi, his co-star from his debut film Bad Boy, which releases on March 24.

 

Zayn Marie Khan has been making waves with her acting projects.

 

Anu Malik and daughter Ada.

 

Jeetendra gives Tiger Shroff company.

 

Ayan Mukerji.

 

Anil Kapoor won the Best Supporting Actor award for JugJugg Jeeyo.

 

Anupam Kher won the Viewers' Choice Best Actor award for The Kashmir Files.

 

Pallavi Joshi with Vivek Agnihotri, who won the Best Film award for The Kashmir Files.

 

Bobby Deol with Babil Khan.

 

Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Women don't understand women'
'Women don't understand women'
'I have been compared with water...'
'I have been compared with water...'
How Shah Rukh Khan Changed Ritwik's Life
How Shah Rukh Khan Changed Ritwik's Life
Yeh Hai India: Tough Ladies Don't Dance!
Yeh Hai India: Tough Ladies Don't Dance!
Kiara-Sidharth Make A Winning Couple
Kiara-Sidharth Make A Winning Couple
Kashmiri Pandits protest killing, seek relocation
Kashmiri Pandits protest killing, seek relocation
Richa Ghosh only Indian in ICC's 'Most Valuable Team'
Richa Ghosh only Indian in ICC's 'Most Valuable Team'

More like this

When Rekha Kissed Alia!

When Rekha Kissed Alia!

Quiz: Can You Guess This Movie?

Quiz: Can You Guess This Movie?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances