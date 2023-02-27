News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » No Girl For Ibrahim, Please!

No Girl For Ibrahim, Please!

By SUBHASH K JHA
February 27, 2023 10:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son, has not opted for a conventional boy-meet-girl movie debut.

Titled Sarzameen, the film features Ibrahim as a soldier.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sarzameen is directed by Kayoze Irani, Boman Irani's son.

Interestingly, Ibrahim does not have a leading lady in the film.

Explaining the unconventionality of the character, a source close to the development tells Subhash K Jha, "It is not that kind of a film. Ibrahim was sure he didn't want a conventional debut. This is an unusual debut, and Ibrahim is ready for the challenge."

The film also stars Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
When Sridevi Was 'Conned'...
When Sridevi Was 'Conned'...
'I once lost a film because...'
'I once lost a film because...'
It's Super Duper Filmi Quiz Time, Folks!
It's Super Duper Filmi Quiz Time, Folks!
When Shah Rukh Was Raw, Uncontrolled!
When Shah Rukh Was Raw, Uncontrolled!
Burnt bodies in car of 2 kidnapped Muslim men: Report
Burnt bodies in car of 2 kidnapped Muslim men: Report
Agnipath in national interest: Delhi HC rejects pleas
Agnipath in national interest: Delhi HC rejects pleas
Mere Paas Ma Hain!
Mere Paas Ma Hain!

More like this

'I don't like leaving Tiger behind'

'I don't like leaving Tiger behind'

'It was strange when Saif decided to act'

'It was strange when Saif decided to act'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances