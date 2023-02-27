No Girl For Ibrahim, Please!

IMAGE: Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son, has not opted for a conventional boy-meet-girl movie debut.

Titled Sarzameen, the film features Ibrahim as a soldier.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sarzameen is directed by Kayoze Irani, Boman Irani's son.

Interestingly, Ibrahim does not have a leading lady in the film.

Explaining the unconventionality of the character, a source close to the development tells Subhash K Jha, "It is not that kind of a film. Ibrahim was sure he didn't want a conventional debut. This is an unusual debut, and Ibrahim is ready for the challenge."

The film also stars Kajol and Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran.