Shilpa Goes Bold. VERY BOLD!

Shilpa Goes Bold. VERY BOLD!

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 27, 2023 15:54 IST
It's been a hectic weekend for Bollywood.

While some stars attended award shows, many others went about their daily lives, like visiting the salon or going shopping.

So what's their weekend dressing like? Let's take a look.

Shilpa Shetty wins the Business Women Icon Of The Year at BIG FM's Big Impact Awards, and wears a look that makes heads turn.

 

Malaika Arora wears a bold look too, as she steps up to collect her Big Impact Female Entrepreneur award.

 

Rupali Ganguly picks a sari, as she celebrates her Big Impact TV Performer award.

 

Hina Khan wins the Big Impact Style Icon Award.

 

Kareena Kapoor is back with a new season of her chat show, What Women Want. She shoots for it at Mehboob Studios, wearing a red halter top and pants.

 

Cousin Ranbir Kapoor is her guest for the show.

 

Rakul Singh steps out in a denim divided dress.

 

Sushmita Sen wears blue denims too.

 

Sanjana Sanghi goes shopping at Anita Dongre's store.

 

Like Suhana Khan's pre-salon look?

 

Shriya Saran goes shopping.

 

Kangana Ranaut goes traditional.

 

Sara Ali Khan has a stylish gym look.

 

Like Uorfi Javed's 'DIRTY' look?

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
