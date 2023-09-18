Shilpa Brings Ganpati Home

Two days before Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty brought Lord Ganesha home.

The actor and her husband Raj Kundra visited Lalbaug, central Mumbai, to bring home Bappa.



Viaan and Samisha joined their parents to welcome Ganpati home.

This year, the festival is probably extra special for Shilpa, as it coincides with her new movie release, Sukhee.

The film marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi, and deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy. It will release on Friday, September 22.

Shilpa's Sukhee is a Punjabi housewife who receives an invitation for her school reunion in Delhi. Kusha Kapila plays her best friend.

Raj Kundra convinced Shilpa to do the film.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar