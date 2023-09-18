News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How To Look Amazing This Ganesh Chaturthi

How To Look Amazing This Ganesh Chaturthi

By REDIFF STYLE
September 18, 2023 08:59 IST
It's time to welcome Lord Ganesha!

Prasad. Check.

Pandal. Check.

Flowers. Check.

Murthi. Check.

Snacks. Check.

Need inspiration on how to look your best for Ganpati Deva? Let these celebs come to your rescue.

IMAGE: A bright green sari always looks lovely with a gold choli.
Like Aahana Kumra, don't forget to add red lips and tuck a few roses into your bun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Prajakta Kohli's lovely kurta is your best bet for darshan at your neighbourhood aunty's home.
However you choose to style your hair, don't forget to wear your best smile.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Kohli/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Silk sari. Gajra. Green bangles. Pearl choker... if you're going to dress up, then make it traditional!
Kajol has all the right elements needed to welcome Lord Ganesha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If you are going to step out looking as fabulous as Vidya Malavade in an orange and mustard yellow cotton sari, someone may just end up asking your hand in marriage.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

 

IMAGE: In a velvet anarkali and palazzos, Nushrratt Bharuccha has the perfect look for the festive season.
It will be hard to miss her in that deep pink shade even in the busiest pandals.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Is it time to give your wedding sari a fresh breath of life?&
Traditional beauty Hruta Durgule adds pearls, fresh flowers and a nath.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hruta Durgule/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ganeshotsav is the perfect occasion to bring out your traditional best; nothing is too elaborate. Just check out this lovely silk sari Amruta Khanvilkar is wearing.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

