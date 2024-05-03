Rahul to contest LS polls from Rae Bareli, his loyalist from Amethi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from the Rae Bareli seat, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi earlier.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shows a copy of the Constitution of India during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party said in a statement on Friday.

Sharma was the key person who looked after the two prestigious constituencies in the absence of the Gandhis.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, its current chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Rae Bareli during the nomination filing, the party said.

Rahul and Sharma will file their nomination papers on Friday, the last date for the filing of nominations for the seats.

The two seats will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth of the seven-phase general election.

Ending days of suspense, the party announced the candidates from the two seats early Friday.

Deliberations had been on in the party since Thursday on the names of the contenders for the two seats, which have been traditionally held by the members of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had on Thursday announced Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Rae Bareli. He had lost to Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Posters and banners of Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were also brought late last evening to the Congress office in Gauriganj.

BJP leader Smriti Irani has already filed her nomination papers from Amethi.

The Uttar Pradesh leadership of the Congress had earlier called upon the Gandhi family to contest both the seats.