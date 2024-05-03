Nitish becoming one of my favourites: Shane Watson

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy struck an unbeaten 72 in SRH's one-run win over RR. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson hailed young Indian uncapped all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, saying that he is one of his favourite players to watch and lauded his dominance over the experienced spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin against Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad youngster Nitish's climb-up during this IPL continued as he fired a n unbeaten 72 in 42 balls, with three fours and eight sixes. SRH secured a one-run win over RR at Hyderabad despite fifties from Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday.

Speaking to the JioCinema after the game, Watson hailed Nitish, saying, "Yeah, he is becoming one of my favourite cricketers to watch for sure. For a young man to be able to exert his dominance on a spin bowling attack, especially of Yuzi Chahal and Ashwin and some of the shots, in fact all of the shots that he played tonight were of a rare quality.

“For a young man to have that skill development at such a young age and to execute under pressure against the best bowlers in the world."

Watson called the SRH youngster a "special talent" that has once again found its way to stardom because of the IPL, a league known to bring "young Indian hyper-skilled cricketers" to limelight.

"He is a very special talent. So, like it happens with the IPL, every single year, there is always a couple of young Indian hyper-skilled cricketers that come through and burst onto the scene and that is the reason why Indian cricket has got an abundance of talent that is always gonna be found through and Nitish Reddy is one of those," Watson added.

In seven matches and six innings this season, Nitish has scored 219 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 154.22, with two half-centuries. His best score is 76n.o. He has also taken three wickets.

This pace-bowling batting all-rounder has been impressive this season for SRH, his second season with the Orange Army. He only got to play two games last season and got a few overs to bowl.

He joined an elite company on Thursday, with the most number of sixes in an Indian Premier League (IPL) innings by a batter of his franchise.

His eight sixes during the 76-run knock is the joint-highest number of sixes in an IPL innings by an SRH batter.

He has tied with Australian legend David Warner (eight sixes in knock of 126n.o against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2017), Manish Pandey (eight sixes in knock of 83 against RR in IPL 2020), Heinrich Klaasen (eight sixes in a knock of 63 against KKR in IPL 2024) and Travis Head (eight sixes in a knock of 102 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024).